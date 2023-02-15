Tripura polls: Yechury seeks action against Amit Shah for 'secret meeting' with poll officials

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of meddling in the Tripura assembly elections.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the communist leader and former Rajya Sabha MP said that Amit Shah is “trying to directly influence the conduct of elections for the Tripura assembly”.

Referring to a "secret meeting" between Shah and a group of top police officials on February 11, Yechury alleged that Shah violated electoral norms just three days before the poll date.

“We urge you to initiate urgent action to undo the impact which is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We also expect that the Election Commission of India will take report from the special observers and fix responsibility on the BJP and other important election officials who met the union home minister,” Yechury said in his letter.