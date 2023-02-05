Tripura tribal party to adopt resolution against CAA within 150 days after 'coming to power'

The TMP supremo earlier held a series of meetings with the ruling BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) for seat adjustment, but the IPFT leaders did not forge any alliance with Deb Barman's party.



The IPFT, since 2009, has been demanding to make the areas under the TTAADC a full-fledged state while the TMP since 2021 has been demanding elevation of the TTAADC areas by granting of 'Greater Tipraland State' or a separate state status under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.



The ruling BJP, CPI-M led Left, Congress, and the Trinamool Congress, though strongly opposing the demands of both IPFT and the TMP, have tried a lot to make seat adjustments or forge an electoral alliance with the TMP or TIPRA.



Of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura, 20 tribal reserve seats are crucial for any party to capture power and the TMP being a tribal based party is a main stakeholder of these tribal reserve seats, which were once a stronghold of the Left parties headed by the CPI-M.