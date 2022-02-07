Tripura: Two BJP MLAs resign citing differences with CM Biplab Deb, likely to join Congress

In a jolt to the BJP, two sitting MLAs from the ruling party have resigned in Tripura, citing differences with CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha have sent their resignations to Speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

“We have also sent letters to BJP state president Manik Saha, resigning from the primary membership of the party,” Saha told the media.

According to sources, the rebel BJP MLAs may join the Congress on Tuesday in Delhi.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader and Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar said the resignation of the BJP MLAs shows that there is no democracy in Tripura.

Hitting out at Deb, Kumar said, “The BJP government is strangulating basic rights of the people of Tripura”.