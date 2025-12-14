‘Truth versus power’: At Delhi rally, Cong accuses Modi of eroding Constitution, undermining elections

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Sunday mounted a frontal attack on the ECI (Election Commission of India) and the BJP-led Union government at a rally held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, alleging large-scale manipulation of elections, institutional bias and a systematic attempt to weaken the Constitution.

Addressing a large gathering, Gandhi framed the current political moment as a fundamental struggle between truth and falsehood.

Drawing on religious and philosophical themes, he said India’s civilisational ethos — cutting across Hinduism and other faiths — places truth at the centre of public life, and accused the ruling establishment of abandoning this principle in favour of power.

“This fight in India today is between truth and untruth,” Gandhi said.

“The ideology of this country, the ideology of Hinduism and of every religion in the world, says that truth is paramount. But today, power is being made more important than truth,” he added.

Turning his criticism directly towards the ECI, Gandhi alleged that the constitutional body was functioning in tandem with the BJP government. He accused the poll panel of abandoning its role as an independent umpire and instead acting to benefit the ruling party.

“The Election Commission is working together with the BJP government,” he said, warning the commissioners not to forget their constitutional position. “You are the Election Commissioners of India. You are not the Election Commissioners of Narendra Modi.”