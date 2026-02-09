UCC a distraction tactic since 2014, says Priyanka Chaturvedi on BJP rule

Her remarks followed Bhagwat’s comments during the second day of the RSS lecture series, ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’, organised to mark the organisation’s centenary. Bhagwat stressed that the UCC should be implemented only after consulting all sections of society and ensuring that it does not create social divisions.

“The UCC should not become a cause of division. In Uttarakhand, around three lakh suggestions were received, and after consultations with stakeholders, the law was passed,” Bhagwat said.

He also referred to the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh, saying, “There are about 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they decide to stay there and fight, Hindus across the world will help them.”

Welcoming Bhagwat’s remarks, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said the UCC could contribute significantly to the country’s social and economic development and should be implemented with broad consensus.

“Considering what Mohan Bhagwat has said and the ground realities of the nation, the UCC will certainly be implemented across the country based on general consensus,” Khandelwal said.

The statements have once again reignited the debate over the long-pending UCC, with the BJP highlighting its potential benefits, while Opposition leaders stress the need for extensive consultations and public consensus before any nationwide legislation is introduced.

With IANS inputs