Udaipur: Congress gears up for Chintan Shivir

Much thought has been given to the issues that not only confront the party but also the country. The country is witnessing an economic crisis and spiraling prices, particularly the prices of cooking gas and petrol and diesel. The detractors of Congress have been stressing that the Udaipur Shivir would just be an eyewash. But such detractors have forgotten that the Congress had organised similar conclaves at Panchmarhi, Shimla, and Bengaluru and the outcome eventually helped the party in gaining electoral success.

Udaipur is experiencing heatwave and the whole of Rajasthan is reeling under the scorching sun of May. Yet the party has chosen the lake city for the conclave as it wants the message of the Shivir to go to the neighbouring Gujarat where elections are due by the end of the year. The party workers of not only Rajasthan but all over the country are keeping an eye on the outcome of the Udaipur Shivir that would send a very positive message to the party’s cadre to gear up for the challenges ahead.

The BJP is so disturbed by the idea of the Udaipur conclave that it has decided to organise the national executive meeting in Jaipur immediately after the Udaipur conclave.

BJP president J P Nadda spent two days holding rallies in the Bikaner division prior to the Udaipur Shivir.

The BJP’s national executive meeting will be attended by the national office bearers, state general secretaries in charges and co-charges, state presidents, and state general secretaries ( organisation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be physically present, but he would address the party leaders through video conference.

The meeting which will be presided over by the BJP national president J P Nadda will focus on how to send messages to the people across the country on the achievements of the BJP government.

The meeting will focus on strengthening the organisation in various states and creating a strong organisational base in the southern states.