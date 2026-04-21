Uddhav accuses BJP of using women’s quota to push delimitation agenda
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief alleges political targeting, criticises Maharashtra government at workers’ meet
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on 21 April alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the issue of women’s reservation as a cover to push a delimitation agenda aimed at altering electoral constituencies.
Addressing the annual general meeting of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, Thackeray questioned the Centre over its handling of the women’s reservation debate and raised concerns over representation.
He also asked why President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to key events such as Parliament proceedings and the Ram temple inauguration, questioning whether her tribal identity was a factor.
Allegations of political targeting and misuse of agencies
Thackeray accused the BJP of speaking about women’s dignity while allegedly targeting political opponents.
“You speak about dignity of women in Parliament, but on the other hand cases are filed using agencies to defeat a woman,” he said.
He also referred to ongoing political campaigns, stating that leaders from multiple parties were campaigning in West Bengal, while a “single leader” was contesting against them.
Criticism of Maharashtra government
Drawing a comparison with the IPL (Indian Premier League), Thackeray alleged that politics in Maharashtra had turned into a marketplace where leaders were being “bought and sold”.
“Just like players are auctioned in the IPL, there is a dirty game of bidding for leaders in Maharashtra,” he said, describing the ruling Mahayuti alliance as an “auction government”.
He directly criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that democratic traditions in the state were being undermined.
“People are watching how loyalty is being sold for money,” he said, adding that voters would respond to such practices.
Workers’ issues and economic concerns
Reiterating his party’s commitment to workers, Thackeray said the organisation would be strengthened and highlighted the legacy of labour leaders associated with the party.
He expressed concern over the condition of workers and labour unions, particularly those working abroad, alleging lack of adequate attention from policymakers.
Referring to economic distress, he claimed that workers were reluctant to return to India due to unemployment concerns.
The remarks come amid heightened political contestation over the proposed implementation of women’s reservation and delimitation, as well as ongoing tensions between the BJP and Opposition parties in Maharashtra.
The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, has faced criticism from Opposition leaders over governance and political realignments in the state, while the ruling coalition has defended its policies and actions.