Uddhav accuses BJP of using women’s quota to push delimitation agenda

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on 21 April alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the issue of women’s reservation as a cover to push a delimitation agenda aimed at altering electoral constituencies.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, Thackeray questioned the Centre over its handling of the women’s reservation debate and raised concerns over representation.

He also asked why President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to key events such as Parliament proceedings and the Ram temple inauguration, questioning whether her tribal identity was a factor.

Allegations of political targeting and misuse of agencies

Thackeray accused the BJP of speaking about women’s dignity while allegedly targeting political opponents.

“You speak about dignity of women in Parliament, but on the other hand cases are filed using agencies to defeat a woman,” he said.

He also referred to ongoing political campaigns, stating that leaders from multiple parties were campaigning in West Bengal, while a “single leader” was contesting against them.

Criticism of Maharashtra government

Drawing a comparison with the IPL (Indian Premier League), Thackeray alleged that politics in Maharashtra had turned into a marketplace where leaders were being “bought and sold”.