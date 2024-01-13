Uddhav demands Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony be performed by Droupadi Murmu

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, 13 January, demanded that the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya be performed by President Droupadi Murmu as it is a matter of "national pride and country's self-respect".

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said he will also invite Murmu to the Kalaram temple in Nashik, where he will pay a visit on 22 January, the day of the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

Thackeray had earlier announced that on 22 January, he along with his party leaders and office-bearers will visit the historic Kalaram temple in Nashik and perform 'maha aarti' on the banks of the Godavari river. A day later (on 23 January), the party will also hold a convention of party functionaries in Nashik, where Thackeray will address a rally.

Thackeray said after the Somnath temple in Gujarat was restored, the formal restoration ceremony was held by the country's first president Dr Rajendra Prasad.