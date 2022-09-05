Uddhav’s tightrope walk

Uddhav Thackeray appears to be on a collision course with the BJP and his party’s breakaway faction which are in power now. After the government denied Shiv Sena the permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Uddhav Thackeray has declared that the event will be held as usual on October 5 at the same place.

While political rallies at Shivaji Park had been discontinued following orders of the Bombay High Court, the administration used to give special permission for the rally in the past. With the change of government and especially with the Shiv Sena’s rival faction being in power, the special permission is understandably not forthcoming this year for Thackeray’s Sena. Nevertheless, Uddhav has activated his cadres to ensure that Shiv Sainiks turn up for the rally.

What will the police do? Are clashes inevitable? If so, who will such clashes benefit politically? The Dussehra rallies in the past were utilised to fulminate against Muslims and north Indians. What will be the thrust this year? While a weakened Uddhav Thackeray’s desire to make it a show of strength is obvious, can he really afford to give up the image of a more sober and responsible leader?

As chief minister he won over even one-time critics by his restraint and sense of responsibility. He apologised in the Assembly for mixing religion with politics; and it was clear that he was trying to steer the Shiv Sena away from the earlier rabble rousing for which it was known.

There is also growing evidence that a weakened Thackeray is seeking ways to rediscover his connect with Hindutva. The past few weeks have witnessed various groups of people associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal making a beeline to Matoshree and joining the Shiv Sena, and Thackeray introducing them to the media at brief press conferences. Could he be trying to respond to the rebel Shiv Sainiks’ and Eknath Shinde’s allegation that he had moved away from Hindutva?