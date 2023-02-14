UDF launches day and night protest across Kerala against Left govt's tax proposals

The Congress-led UDF began a day and night protest against the tax proposals announced by the Left government in the budget presented in the Kerala Assembly on February 3.



Launching the protest in front of the state secretariat and the collectorates in 13 districts on Monday, the opposition front demanded the withdrawal of "all anti-people recommendations" from the state budget presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.



Talking to PTI, M M Hassan, convener of UDF said the day and night protest is just a token and UDF will intensify the agitation till the government withdraws the "anti-people taxes" proposed in the budget.



Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan inaugurated the protest in Kozhikode.