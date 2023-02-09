UDF MLAs disrupt Kerala Assembly proceedings over govt's refusal to roll back cess; House adjourned

Members of the opposition UDF on Thursday disrupted the proceedings in the Kerala Assembly over the Left government's refusal to roll back the budget proposals to levy cess on fuel and liquor sales, leading to the adjournment of the House for the day.



The ongoing session of the Assembly is scheduled to resume on February 27, Assembly sources said.



As soon as the Question Hour began in the morning, a group of UDF MLAs trooped into the well of the House raising slogans alleging that the proposals in the budget to impose social security cess on fuel and liquor sales was nothing but "tax looting" and urged the government to withdraw it at the earliest.



Holding placards and a banner, they stood in front of Speaker A N Shamseer's dias and continued sloganeering.