Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges SIR targeting minorities, urges checks on electoral rolls

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday accused the Centre of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to selectively disenfranchise minorities and marginalised communities, alleging that the exercise has led to the removal of lakhs of voters across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Udhayanidhi echoed earlier concerns raised by Chief Minister M K Stalin, claiming that the revision process was being misused to target minorities, Dalits and Muslims under the guise of an administrative clean-up. He described the exercise as a “deliberate attempt to deny voting rights” rather than a routine update.

According to the deputy chief minister, nearly 97 lakh names have allegedly been removed from the voters’ list across Tamil Nadu, with around 14 lakh deletions reported from the state capital alone.