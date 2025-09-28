‘Unbearable pain’: Vijay mourns loss of 38 lives in Karur stampede

In Karur, the sea of admirers who had gathered to glimpse their beloved star-turned-leader Vijay was met with heartbreak instead, as 38 lives were lost in a tragic stampede during a public meeting, Tamil Nadu DGP G. Venkataraman said on Sunday, 28 September.

In an early morning briefing, the police chief said the deceased included 12 men, 16 women, and 10 children.

“This is an unfortunate and deeply regrettable incident. As per the latest information, 38 persons have died,” Venkataraman told reporters.

Hours after the tragedy, TVK founder and actor Vijay on Saturday said he was in "unbearable pain" following the incident.

Avoiding the media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports, Vijay responded on X: “My heart has broken, I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief.”

He offered condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Following the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu government announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Chief minister M.K. Stalin expressed grief over the incident, directing that all possible medical assistance be provided to the injured and ordering a commission of inquiry into the stampede.

According to police, miscommunication about Vijay’s arrival time and lack of adequate arrangements contributed to the surge.