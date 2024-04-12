This ‘undeclared emergency’ more dangerous than 1975: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said there was an "undeclared emergency" in the country and it was in more danger than during the Emergency of 1975.

"The usual complaint is that what we are going through is a worse phase than the Emergency. The only difference is that (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi declared it an Emergency. Today, the situation is like an emergency, but, it is not called an emergency," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar when asked to comment on Union defence minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the issue.

The former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister said democracy was in greater danger today than during the Emergency in 1975. "Tell me, how much freedom do you enjoy to report the truth?... Today, democracy is in more danger compared to those times. Indira had the courage to hold elections then. She did not arrest anyone before the elections.

"Look at what is happening today. Wherever the BJP feels danger, candidates are arrested through some agencies. If this is not emergency, then release the opposition leaders and see whether the people support them or not," he said.