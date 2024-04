Unemployment rate highest under Modi govt: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over jobs and inflation, saying the unemployment rate is the highest in the country.

Addressing a campaign rally at Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra for the Congress candidate, she said 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the central government which have not been filled in the last ten years.

"Hardships (of the people) and unemployment have risen in the last ten years. 70 crore people, youth are unemployed," Gandhi said.

The AICC general secretary also said GST (Goods and Services Tax) has been imposed on every (piece of) agricultural equipment and promised to abolish it after Congress comes to power.