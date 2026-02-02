Union Budget empty on key issues, high on optics: Congress MP from Punjab
Congress leader alleges that budget lacks substance and fails to deliver tangible benefits to ordinary citizens
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Union Budget 2026, accusing the Narendra Modi government of relying on selective data to generate media buzz while failing to address pressing issues such as unemployment, healthcare, education and regional development.
Speaking to IANS, Aujla said the budget offered no credible roadmap to tackle joblessness or strengthen industry. “There is no solution for unemployment in this Budget. There is no serious discussion on industry or how it will move the country forward. Allocations for health and education are very low. Can the government honestly claim that the education system across the country is doing well?” he asked.
The Congress leader alleged that the budget lacked substance and failed to deliver tangible benefits to ordinary citizens. “In reality, there is nothing in the budget. It is empty. There is nothing for Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Punjab yesterday, but he went empty-handed and returned empty-handed,” Aujla said.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, her ninth consecutive budget. She described it as being guided by three ‘kartavyas’ — accelerating and sustaining economic growth, enhancing competitiveness, and ensuring equitable access to opportunities and resources for all regions, communities and families.
Aujla also weighed in on Pakistan’s decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, saying New Delhi should adopt a tougher stance. “India should boycott Pakistan first. We keep talking about Operation Sindoor and its progress, yet matches continue. Pakistan’s decision to boycott shows they have accepted defeat at the very first stage,” he said, adding that the call should now be taken by the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah.
Pakistan announced on Sunday that while its national cricket team will participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, it will boycott its scheduled match against India on February 15 in Colombo. The decision followed the International Cricket Council’s rejection of Bangladesh’s request to move its matches out of India.
With IANS inputs
