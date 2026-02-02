Union Budget empty on key issues, high on optics: Congress MP from Punjab

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Union Budget 2026, accusing the Narendra Modi government of relying on selective data to generate media buzz while failing to address pressing issues such as unemployment, healthcare, education and regional development.

Speaking to IANS, Aujla said the budget offered no credible roadmap to tackle joblessness or strengthen industry. “There is no solution for unemployment in this Budget. There is no serious discussion on industry or how it will move the country forward. Allocations for health and education are very low. Can the government honestly claim that the education system across the country is doing well?” he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that the budget lacked substance and failed to deliver tangible benefits to ordinary citizens. “In reality, there is nothing in the budget. It is empty. There is nothing for Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Punjab yesterday, but he went empty-handed and returned empty-handed,” Aujla said.