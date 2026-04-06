Unopposed Baramati bypoll for Sunetra Pawar in doubt as Congress enters field

The possibility of an unopposed by-election victory for NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Sunetra Pawar in Baramati has come under question after the Congress fielded Akash More against her, altering earlier expectations of a consensus outcome.

A similar shift has occurred in Rahuri, where BJP candidate Akshay Kardile faces Govindrao Mokate of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, complicating efforts to ensure uncontested bypolls in both constituencies.

The Baramati and Rahuri Assembly seats fell vacant following the death of Ajit Pawar in an air accident and the passing of Shivaji Kardile. Polling in both constituencies is scheduled for 23 April.

Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar and currently deputy chief minister, and Akshay Kardile, son of the late Shivaji Kardile, are widely seen as beneficiaries of a sympathy wave. This had led to expectations that major parties might refrain from fielding candidates, enabling unopposed victories.

Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP has already extended support to Sunetra Pawar and refrained from fielding a candidate against her in Baramati. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has also backed her candidature.

However, the Congress decision to field Akash More has altered the political arithmetic and cast uncertainty over the possibility of an uncontested election.

Congress leaders have questioned the political messaging around calls for an unopposed outcome. State spokesperson Atul Lodhe said concerns remain over the handling of the investigation into Ajit Pawar’s death, noting that an FIR has not been registered in Maharashtra.

“Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar had to get an FIR registered in Karnataka. What does this say about the sensitivity of the state government?” Lodhe said, adding that the Congress may reconsider its candidate’s withdrawal if an FIR is registered in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, senior NCP (AP) leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal have indicated that efforts are underway to persuade senior Congress leaders to withdraw their candidate in Baramati in the interest of an uncontested bypoll.

However, Sunetra Pawar’s son and MP Parth Pawar has said he would not personally reach out to Congress leaders, stating that the party should “understand the circumstances”.

Monday, 6 April was the last date for filing nominations. Ahead of filing her papers, Sunetra Pawar made an emotional appeal, describing the bypoll as more than a political contest.