UP Elections: Do not rule out BSP in Purvanchal

As the election juggernaut rolls down to Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), where caste plays a dominant role, no one can write off Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Many political pundits feel that if the BSP is not in a dominating position even in this election, its presence may change equations in many constituencies.

For the party, 2007 was the peak time when BSP had won 206 seats out of 403 and Mayawati formed government of her own. This was the time when the BSP had softened its approach towards other castes, especially upper caste. She dropped staunch opposition of Brahmins and stitched a new caste alliance of Sarv Samaj. In that endeavour of social engineering, Purvanchal played an important role.