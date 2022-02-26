UP elections: It would not be a cakewalk for BJP in Ayodhya this time

During the BJP's grand road show in Ayodhya, as the 'rath’ of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath passes through the main city roads, shopkeepers grumble over the government decision to demolish a portion of their shops on the name of beautification of city.

“Why should I vote for BJP? I know if Yogi returns to power he will demolish our shops and ask us to leave. Where will we go now,” asks the shopkeeper who refuses to give his name fearing repercussion from the administration and the Yogi government.

But, one thing he was was sure about, that he will not vote for BJP, though for the last three elections he had voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Around half a dozen shopkeepers who were standing there, nodded their heads in unison.