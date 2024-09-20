UP: MP-MLA court summons Kangana over ‘objectionable’ remarks on farmers’ protest

An MP-MLA court in Bulandshahr has summoned Lok Sabha member and actor Kangana Ranaut on 25 October over a case filed against her for making objectionable remarks about the 2020-21 farmers' protest, a lawyer said Friday, 20 September.

The complaint filed by a functionary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Shakti) pertains to Ranaut's remarks during media interviews in which she claimed "violence", "rapes" and "murders" happened during the protest against three controversial farm laws, which were later withdrawn by the Centre.

"The matter was filed in the court on 19 September which issued notice to Kangna Ranaut for (appearance) on 25 October. The matter pertains to her comments against farmers during the protest," advocate Sanjay Sharma, representing the plaintiff, said.