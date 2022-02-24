UP politicians rely on caste, religion to get votes, not performance: Priyanka Gandhi

What I faced when I first came here was almost a complete erosion of our cadre although some old congressmen and women were still standing strong despite this, she added,



However, fielding candidates on 400 seats for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections will throw up new leadership and strengthen the Congress, she asserted.



We have worked very hard to rebuild our party. We changed the nature of the programmes so that they re-connected our cadres with the public and no longer remained party-centric alone. We trained over 100,000 workers and have built the organisation up to the Nyay panchayat and gram level across the state, she said.



Elaborating on the steps taken by her to rebuild the party, Priyanka said, We made sure that whenever the public faced problems in the last few years, our party workers were the first to respond and fight for their rights, yet we have a long way to go in terms of organisational strength on the ground.



Development is at the top of our political agenda. We are appealing to women and young people to replace the politics of caste and religion with a politics that responds to the needs of the public, she said.



On Congress' allegations that the BJP is diverting from core development issues and focusing only on terrorism and mafias, she said, I see it as a great shame that people are facing such immense problems, they are unable to make ends meet, they are struggling on a daily basis and yet, this is what BJP leaders are spending their time doing.



What is polarisation after all? It is a blatant political tool that allows political parties to underperform on every front, she said.