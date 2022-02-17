UP’s Yadav heartland set to seal fate of SP, BJP in third phase of UP polls slated for February 20

The next battleground in the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is the region often labeled as the ‘Yadav fortress’. While the Samajwadi Party-led alliance may look to consolidate its gains from the first two phases, it will be interesting to see whether the Yadav electorate accepts the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.

On February 20, 59 seats spread across 16 districts will go to poll. Out of these, 19 seats spread over the districts of Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras and Firozabad will go to the polls.

Also, voters residing in 27 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Rural, Farrukhabad, Oraiya, Etawah and Kannauj and 13 in Budelkhand region i.e. the districts of Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, and Mahoba will elect their representatives.