US tariffs on India: Kharge says Modi govt’s foreign policy will cost jobs

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 27 August, criticised the Modi government following the US’s additional tariffs on Indian goods, calling them a result of “superficial” foreign policy that could lead to significant job losses.

US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods effective Wednesday, bringing total levies to 50 per cent. The tariffs target India’s purchases of Russian oil and defense equipment.

Taking to X, Kharge said, “Narendra Modi ji, your dear friend ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India starting today. We will lose an estimated ₹2.17 lakh crore across 10 sectors alone.”

He highlighted the impact on farmers, particularly cotton growers, claiming the government had done little to mitigate the blow to their livelihoods. “You had said you are ready to pay any personal price to protect them, but no action has been taken,” Kharge added.