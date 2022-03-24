Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh’s bold decision would keep Yogi under check

It was a bold decision when Akhilesh Yadav decided to retain his Karhal assembly seat and resign from the Lok Sabha seat of Azamgarh as this decision will not only put pressure on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but also keep his own cadre intact.

“If Akhilesh Yadav has emerged as the 'face' to take on Yogi Adityanath, he should have remained active in Uttar Pradesh politics. And for this, what could be a better place than State Legislative Assembly,” Manoj Bhadra, a political analyst said.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. After a resounding victory in the 2012 assembly election when SP, under the leadership of Akhilesh dethroned Mayawati, Samajwadi Party lost elections in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 2017 assembly elections, 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and now 2022 state elections.

But the silver lining in the 2022 defeat is that the Samajwadi Party was able to bounce back and emerged as the biggest challenger to the BJP. In 2017 the party had won 47 seats but this time the party itself won 111 seats and the rest 14 were won by its allies.