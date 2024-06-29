Uttar Pradesh Diary: Fangs bared in the ‘party with a difference’

The BJP’s electoral debacle in Uttar Pradesh, where the party’s Lok Sabha seats have come down from 62 to 33, has triggered a free-for-all blame game, unheard of in the ‘party with a difference’.

Significantly, party leaders and workers are not just blaming each other, they are also blaming the police and the bureaucracy for working against the party during the election.

Ironically, the administration was blamed by the Opposition as well, for driving away voters from booths and misbehaving with Muslim voters outside the booths. What took the cake was, however, a review meeting in Ayodhya attended by two cabinet ministers of the state.

Media reports suggest that for some reason, the meeting was held late in the evening and in the presence of the district magistrate and the police superintendent. While it was not clear what the two officials were doing at the BJP review meeting, Mahant Raju Das, the chief priest of the Hanumangarhi temple, admits that “around 11 pm” he blamed the administration for the party’s reverses.

The administration had served notices to people to vacate their properties for re-development, which had angered them—hence the loss of the Ayodhya seat in the Lok Sabha. When he left the meeting, Das found that the ‘gunner’ or personal security officer given to him had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Surya Pratap Shahi, one of the ministers attending the meeting, denied any altercation between the priest and the officials and added that the former attended the review meeting ‘uninvited’. This is not the only instance of ‘indiscipline’ that has been reported from within the party.