Uttar Pradesh: The BJP looks for scapegoats

The knives are out. The BJP is looking for scapegoats for its electoral debacle in UP. The party line is that BJP supporters were so sure of their victory they didn’t think it necessary to actually step out and vote. ‘Modi magic’ would ensure victory, so party workers didn’t work overtime. The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) was not active in the state. J.P. Nadda had declared the party no longer needed the RSS crutch. Etcetera etcetera.

Meanwhile, factions within the state unit are busy pointing fingers at each other. The rumour mill had anyway been saying Yogi Adityanath would be sidelined after the election. As the most wanted Hindutva poster boy for the state, Modi would keep Yogi on a leash. Rajput anger created further tension between the two.

Political analysts recall that in 2017, Modi had not wanted Yogi as chief minister. His preference was either Manoj Sinha (currently lieutenant-governor of Jammu & Kashmir) or Dinesh Sharma, the former mayor of Lucknow who was apparently vetoed by the RSS.

Yogi supporters have been belligerent in his defence: Was it Yogiji who selected the candidates? Was it he who was managing the election in the state? Didn’t the BJP use him as a star campaigner across the country, from Assam to Kerala? Wasn’t he crisscrossing the country, delivering speeches, invoking Narendra Modi and ‘Ram Lalla’?

Why blame Yogi when he delivered all the seats in and around Gorakhpur? Why not deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak? Didn’t Maurya fail to deliver even one seat, while all Pathak had to offer was a mixed bag of wins and losses? So who’s the villain here?