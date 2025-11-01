Uttarakhand: A whistleblower and a procession of reluctant judges

Unprecedented!’ That’s retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur’s reaction to 16 judges having recused themselves from hearing cases related to Magsaysay Award-winning Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi. Two Supreme Court judges, four high court justices, two lower court judges and eight members of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) have done this, without citing any reason.

Lokur believes the cases need to be transferred to Punjab or Delhi or indeed any other high court but Uttarakhand’s. “If this drags on and no judge in the country wants to handle the cases, how can anyone get justice?” he asks. One wonders, what makes these cases too hot to handle?

Lawyers who have followed the trail say the first case goes back to 2010 when Chaturvedi directly approached the Supreme Court, alleging he was being harassed by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then chief minister of Haryana, and Kiran Chaudhary, the state forest minister.

The latest is as recent as 8 October, when Justice Alok Verma, a senior judge of the Uttarakhand High Court (UHC), recused himself from a contempt case filed by Chaturvedi, challenging the ‘wilful disobedience’ of a stay order issued by high court members and the CAT registry.

Following the recusal, it was rumoured that Chaturvedi would be convicted by CAT. Fortunately for him, UHC chief justice G. Narendar intervened and the matter was stayed till 30 October.

Verma’s is the sixth judicial recusal on Chaturvedi-related cases this year. In February, two CAT judges, Harvinder Oberai and B. Anand, withdrew from a key case concerning the alleged downgrading of Chaturvedi’s Annual Performance Report by the then Union health minister J.P. Nadda. In April, additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Kushwaha recused herself.

Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan is aghast: “I cannot comment on the cases because I do not know the details. What I do know is that Chaturvedi is a senior Forest Service officer who is bold enough to take on the establishment.”