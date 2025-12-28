Uttarakhand: Ankita Bhandari case reopens questions power tried to close

More than two years after the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari shook Uttarakhand, the case has resurfaced — not because of new forensic breakthroughs, but because of viral allegations, political defensiveness and an uneasy sense that uncomfortable questions were never fully laid to rest.

The immediate trigger this time is a set of videos and an alleged audio recording circulated by Urmila Sanawar — describing herself as the wife of expelled former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore — who claims that a person referred to as ‘Gattu’ was a “VIP” linked to Ankita’s killing. The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday said it had registered two FIRs to probe the origin and content of the material, even as the political fallout gathered pace.

Additional director-general of police (law and order) V. Murugesan sought to draw a firm institutional line under the case, stressing that the original investigation had been conducted by a Special Investigation Team headed by a woman IPS officer, upheld by both the high court and the Supreme Court, and had culminated in life sentences for all three accused.

That framing, however, sits uneasily with the memory of how the crime unfolded — and how quickly evidence vanished.

Ankita, a receptionist at a resort owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of locally influential but now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was murdered in September 2022 after allegedly resisting pressure to provide “special services” to guests. Within days of her disappearance, parts of the resort linked to her last movements were demolished using heavy machinery — a move that provoked public outrage and raised immediate concerns about destruction of evidence.