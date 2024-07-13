Uttarakhand: Congress wins Badrinath assembly seat in by-poll

In a significant victory, the Congress has defeated the BJP in the by-election for the Badrinath assembly seat. Badrinath, one of the four sites in the Char Dham pilgrimage, is considered one of the holiest shrines in India.

Congress candidate Lakhapat Singh Butola defeated BJP candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari by a margin of 5,224 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of Bhandari, and a total of four candidates contested the seat. Similarly, Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin defeated BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana in the in Manglaur bypoll.

Commenting on the Congress win, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the "the sitting MLA was punished by the people."

“Both assembly elections in Uttarakhand have been won by the Indian National Congress. Manglaur was wrested from the BSP and in the face of dirty tactics by the BJP. In Badrinath, the sitting MLA was a Congressman who had switched to the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. He has been rightly punished by the people and the Congress has held on to the seat. Both ways the results reflect the changing political climate in the country," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.