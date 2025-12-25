Uttarakhand: J-K leaders demand strict action after 'assault' on Kashmiri trader

Political voices in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday raised alarm over reports that a Kashmiri trader was assaulted in Uttarakhand, calling for swift legal action and warning against what they described as an erosion of constitutional protections.

National Conference Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi said any attempt to force citizens to demonstrate patriotism through coerced speech was incompatible with the Constitution and basic human dignity. Referring to media reports and footage circulating online, Mehdi said the incident was “deeply troubling”.

“Reports from Uttarakhand indicating that a Kashmiri trader was assaulted for refusing to chant a slogan on religious grounds are deeply troubling,” he said in a post on X. “Coercing any citizen to prove patriotism through compelled speech violates constitutional freedoms and human dignity.”

The alleged assault surfaced after a purported video was shared on social media showing a Kashmiri vendor being abused and beaten by a group of men for refusing to chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai'. The trader was reportedly confronted by around five individuals who verbally abused and physically attacked him.

Mehdi, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, said national loyalty could not be manufactured through intimidation, nor could such acts substitute for governance, accountability or the rule of law. “We urge the Uttarakhand government to ensure strict legal action against those responsible and guarantee the safety and rights of Kashmiri traders across the state,” he said.