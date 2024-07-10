Uttarakhand: Several injured in clash during Assembly by-polls

Several individuals sustained injuries during a violent clash in Uttarakhand’s Manglaur Assembly constituency on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress has claimed.

Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin claimed that miscreants fired shots near a polling booth, though the police are yet to confirm these reports. The confrontation reportedly occurred at the Libberheri booth as voting was underway.

In an X post, Uttarakhand Congress chief Karan Mahara voiced concerns about “external anti-social elements” attempting to sway the election results in favour of the BJP, and accused the administration of ignoring prior warnings about such threats.