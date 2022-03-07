Varanasi: Ukraine war, Operation Ganga dominate public discourse on poll day

“They (the BJP-led Central government) failed to evacuate Indians and named the evacuation operation 'Operation Ganga' because (there are) polls in Varanasi too. Had they rescued our people from Ukraine directly, I would've appreciated it,” Akhilesh said on Monday.

Countering Akhilesh Yadav, incumbent UP CM Yogi Adityanath extolled the success of ‘Operation Ganga’ as historic. He met an Indian student who had returned from Ukraine on Sunday in Lucknow and said, “Though safe return of our children was the top priority of the entire country, some people engaged in dirty politics. These people do not want our children to return safely. I appeal to parents to keep patience and be careful about these people”.

BJP claimed that students had told Yogi Adityanath that students from other countries too had praised the Indian government and ‘Operation Ganga’.

While Netizens criticized the BJP for using the Ukraine crisis as an opportunity to woo voters in the last phase, there is a section that believes ‘Operation Ganga’ may serve as the savior for the BJP which is, as per some, facing a rout in the assembly polls.