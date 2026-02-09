Vijayan condemns Assam CM's 'point blank' video, calls it incitement against minorities

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said he was “shocked” by a purported video posted on the X handle of the BJP’s Assam unit that he said appeared to incite violence against a minority community, and called for a united resistance against what he described as communal hate.

The now-deleted video purportedly showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aiming a rifle and firing a shot at two individuals — one wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard — with the caption “point-blank shot”.

In a post on X, Vijayan said the video attributed to the Assam BJP was a “shocking, direct incitement of violence” against the Miya community. He alleged that such content reflected attempts to normalise hatred for electoral gains, calling it an affront to the Constitution.

Vijayan also criticised the BJP’s national leadership, alleging that its silence on the issue amounted to complicity. “Secular and democratic forces must unite to resist this communal hatemongering and protect the pluralist soul of India,” he said.

In a separate post on Facebook in Malayalam, the CPI(M) leader alleged that, with Assembly elections approaching in Assam, a person holding a constitutional position was attempting to spread communalism to mobilise majority votes.