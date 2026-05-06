The poorest MLA in India’s richest state

He didn’t even have a bank account when he realised he was contesting Maharashtra’s Assembly elections. His wife, a teacher in an Adivasi residential school, lent him Rs 15,000. His party workers contributed whatever they could, and he managed to put together a sum of Rs 52,000 before filling up the election form.

“My cousin brother later loaned me 70,000 rupees...” he says with a wry smile, sitting on a plastic chair outside his office in Dahanu, in the tribal-dominated district of Palghar. “That was the only cash I had ahead of the elections.”

The odds couldn’t have been stacked worse against CPI(M) member Vinod Nikole. His primary challenger was Dhanare Paskal Janya, a sitting BJP MLA, who won from Dahanu in 2014 with a margin of over 16,000 votes. (The BJP officially admitted to spending over Rs 82 crore in the Assembly elections that year.) Yet, when the results came in, Nikole won with a margin of nearly 5,000 votes.

It seems like a story from an India that doesn’t exist anymore. But it happened in 2019, and again in 2024. At a time when politics seems like a game that can’t be won without vulgar expenditure, Nikole, 48, is comfortably into his second term. This, in a state where 93 per cent of legislators are crorepatis (millionaires), as per an analysis of the outgoing 2024 Maharashtra Assembly by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

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Born to brick kiln workers in the village of Waki, four km from Dahanu town, Nikole is the poorest MLA in Maharashtra, where the richest MLA declared assets worth Rs 500 crore. He can’t hand out money before elections, nor can he hire social media teams to push his agenda. His capital comes from being on the ground and staying accessible to ordinary people, mainly tribal farmers and labourers.

“That’s the only way I can win elections,” he says. “Every morning after 10 you can find me at my office. Anyone can walk in and talk to me.”