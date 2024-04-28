Vote against dictatorship: Kejriwal's wife Sunita appeals to people

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday appealed to the public as a "daughter of Mother India" to vote against "dictatorship" and save democracy.

As she sought support for AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra in the West Delhi constituency, she called her husband a "lion" whom nobody can break.

Sunita, standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, greeted voters as she was showered with flower petals.

She said Kejriwal was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity, and opened Mohalla Clinics.