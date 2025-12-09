‘Vote chori’ biggest anti-national act: Rahul in fiery Lok Sabha address

In one of his sharpest interventions during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday turned a Lok Sabha debate on electoral reforms into a sweeping indictment of the BJP-RSS, accusing them of systematically “capturing institutions” and “stealing elections” to subvert India’s democratic architecture.

Casting the moment as a constitutional crisis, Gandhi warned that the ruling regime was eroding the integrity of the vote — the foundation on which the republic rests.

“India is not only the biggest but the greatest democracy in the world,” Gandhi said. “Today, the BJP and the Election Commission are colluding to destroy that democracy and rob people of their voice.” Vote chori (theft), he argued, was not merely malpractice but the “biggest anti-national act”, because it destroys “the fabric of this country, modern India, the idea of India”.

Gandhi cited examples from Haryana — including a Brazilian woman allegedly appearing 22 times on the voter list, and another voter’s name appearing over 200 times — as evidence of what he described as a widening pattern. “The election was stolen,” he said, adding that the recent Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra “did not reflect the will of the people” because the ecosystem meant to safeguard elections had been compromised.

He also flagged the 1.2 lakh duplicate images detected even after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. “If you’ve cleaned up the voting list, why are there still 1.2 lakh duplicates?” he asked, arguing that the Election Commission of India had no satisfactory answer.