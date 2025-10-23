'Vote chori': SIT fixes on 6 suspects paid Rs 80 per vote deletion in Karnataka

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged 'vote chori (theft)' in Karnataka's Aland Assembly segment during the 2023 state Assembly elections has found evidence that attempts were made to illegally delete voters’ names from electoral rolls. Investigators have identified at least six suspects believed to have participated in the operation, which allegedly offered payments of Rs 80 for every deleted vote.

Senior officers in the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is overseeing the probe, told PTI that nearly 6,994 deletion requests had been made in Aland ahead of the polls. While a handful were genuine, the vast majority were found to be bogus and targeted specific voter blocs known to support the Congress.

Aland, located in Kalaburagi district of north Karnataka — the home turf of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge — is represented by senior Congress leader B.R. Patil. It was Patil, along with Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, who serves as Karnataka's IT and rural development minister, who first detected the suspicious voter-deletion activity and alerted the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Karnataka.

Patil alleged that nearly 7,000 names belonging mainly to Dalit and minority voters were marked for deletion. “These were Congress votes,” he said, adding that the deletions were halted only after the CEO intervened and ordered a status quo. “Had these votes been deleted, I would have surely lost the election,” Patil later told reporters. In the 2023 contest, he defeated BJP’s Subhash Guttedar by around 10,000 votes.

The controversy resurfaced last month when Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference in New Delhi on 18 September, accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of stalling the probe and “protecting those destroying Indian democracy”. Gandhi alleged that the CID had written to the ECI 18 times over 18 months seeking crucial digital data such as IP logs, OTP records and device identifiers used to access voter databases — but had either received no reply or incomplete information.

He described the alleged operation as part of a “centralised, tech-driven conspiracy” to remove opposition-leaning voters from rolls. “This is not just one constituency — this is a system, a machine, being used to delete votes,” Gandhi said, citing Aland as a “smoking gun” example.