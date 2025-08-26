Voter Adhikar Yatra: How did ECI chief know 20 pc votes would be cut, asks INDIA bloc

As the Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra entered Mithilanchal — one of the state's most backward regions and a source of large-scale migration — the INDIA bloc renewed its attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming that "non-transparency has become the Commission’s defining feature".

Leaders from the Opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress addressed a joint press conference in Phusparas in Bihar's Madhubani district on Tuesday, and alleged “deep collusion” between the ECI and the BJP to facilitate what they termed “vote chori (theft)”.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the Voter Adhikar Yatra is the “beginning of a revolution” and said cases of large-scale voter fraud were surfacing across Bihar.