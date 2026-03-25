Voter list chaos raises question: How will Bengal vote going by existing rolls?
60 lakh names under adjudication, fresh portal glitch and unusually aggressive SIR process deepen concerns over poll preparedness
The credibility of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election has come under renewed scrutiny after a late-night “technical glitch” on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) voter portal briefly marked voters across the state as 'under adjudication', compounding uncertainty already triggered by the controversial list of names flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
The glitch came a month after the final roll published on 28 February, which placed roughly 60 lakh voters under 'adjudication', an extraordinary figure at such a late stage in the electoral cycle.
Even after scrutiny of a portion of these entries, tens of lakhs of voters remain uncertain about their final inclusion as West Bengal heads into polling scheduled for 23 and 29 April.
The sudden portal malfunction intensified anxieties among voters already navigating an unusually intrusive verification exercise. The ECI has maintained that the incident was limited to a display error on one website and did not affect the underlying database. Yet the episode has sharpened a larger debate about whether the electoral roll — the foundation of democratic participation — can be considered stable enough for polls to proceed.
The state's ruling Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned the episode sharply, asking: “Is this some kind of childish game?”
For voters on the ground, the experience has been less abstract. “I saw my name, my family's, all gone, marked 'under adjudication'. I drive 12 hours daily for bread. Now this tension? How will I vote if the list is wrong?” said Bappa Ghosh, an auto-rickshaw driver from Kolkata’s Maniktala.
In Purba Medinipur district's Haldia, Rekha Mondal said: “My name was fixed last week after Form 7. The glitch erased everything. We poor women run homes, now (we must) run for papers.”
Daily wage worker Ramen Roy in Jalpaiguri described the practical costs of repeated verification exercises: “Tea estate work waits for no one… As ECI sleeps, we suffer.” Farmer Kalimuddin Sheikh from Murshidabad echoed the anxiety created by repeated revisions: “Floods took crops, now glitch takes vote… This list is faulty from the start.”
The scale of the revision exercise itself has raised questions about proportionality. According to official data, the electoral roll fell sharply after the SIR exercise, with more than 60 lakh names placed under adjudication and lakhs deleted outright — a significant contraction in the voter base of a politically pivotal state.
The SIR process is legally permitted under electoral rules, but the intensity of scrutiny in West Bengal has drawn political criticism that comparable exercises have not been undertaken with similar rigour in several other large states approaching elections.
The ECI has justified the exercise partly on grounds of detecting duplicate or ineligible voters, including concerns relating to cross-border migration in eastern states.
However, critics argue that the scale and timing of the exercise in Bengal — involving lakhs of voters required to re-verify credentials close to polling — risks creating barriers to participation, particularly among poorer and migrant populations who may lack easily retrievable documentation.
Reports indicate that more than 700 judicial officers were tasked with adjudicating disputed entries following a Supreme Court ruling, underscoring the extraordinary administrative scale of the exercise.
Recent developments have reinforced the sense of institutional strain. A technical error affecting supplementary rolls created confusion about additions and deletions, with the ECI unable initially to provide clarity on the changes.
In some constituencies, even booth-level officers reportedly found their names missing from the rolls, raising questions about data consistency in the revision process.
The unusually compressed appeal window for those excluded has also triggered concern that affected voters may not have sufficient time to correct records before polling.
The broader controversy fits into a wider national debate over alleged voter list irregularities during recent revision exercises, often described by opposition parties as instances of “vote chori (theft)”, though such allegations remain contested and denied by both the ECI and the Union government.
Political tensions have intensified further following controversy over an official ECI communication bearing a BJP seal in Kerala, with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleging evidence of a deeper nexus between the ruling party and the Commission.
Against this backdrop, the West Bengal revision exercise appears unusually fraught even by the standards of India’s often contentious electoral cycles.
Analysts warn that large unresolved voter pools introduce asymmetry into electoral participation. Those with resources and documentation can navigate repeated verification cycles; marginal voters risk exclusion by default.
Political analyst Sujit Chatterjee argues that the present situation undermines confidence in the process itself. “People of Bengal have no trust left. 60 lakh names hanging since February, then this full state glitch? Lists must be perfect for fair votes.”
Some voters have begun contemplating protest abstention. Yasin Pathan, known locally as ‘Temple Man’ for protecting a group of 18th-century Shiva and Vishnu temples in Paschim Medinipur's Pathra village, has publicly threatened to boycott the upcoming election after members of his family remained missing from the rolls despite repeated applications.
The ECI has emphasised that revision processes are routine and necessary to maintain accuracy of rolls. Yet the sequence of mass adjudication, continued deletions, technical glitches and compressed timelines has shifted debate beyond administrative explanation to institutional credibility.
Elections derive legitimacy not only from the act of voting but from confidence that every eligible voter can participate without facing repeated procedural uncertainty.
Where tens of lakhs remain unsure of their status weeks before polling, the question becomes difficult to avoid: whether the electoral infrastructure is sufficiently settled to sustain a credible democratic exercise. The issue is no longer merely technical. It is structural.
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