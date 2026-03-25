Voter list chaos raises question: How will Bengal vote going by existing rolls?

The credibility of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election has come under renewed scrutiny after a late-night “technical glitch” on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) voter portal briefly marked voters across the state as 'under adjudication', compounding uncertainty already triggered by the controversial list of names flagged during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The glitch came a month after the final roll published on 28 February, which placed roughly 60 lakh voters under 'adjudication', an extraordinary figure at such a late stage in the electoral cycle.

Even after scrutiny of a portion of these entries, tens of lakhs of voters remain uncertain about their final inclusion as West Bengal heads into polling scheduled for 23 and 29 April.

The sudden portal malfunction intensified anxieties among voters already navigating an unusually intrusive verification exercise. The ECI has maintained that the incident was limited to a display error on one website and did not affect the underlying database. Yet the episode has sharpened a larger debate about whether the electoral roll — the foundation of democratic participation — can be considered stable enough for polls to proceed.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned the episode sharply, asking: “Is this some kind of childish game?”

For voters on the ground, the experience has been less abstract. “I saw my name, my family's, all gone, marked 'under adjudication'. I drive 12 hours daily for bread. Now this tension? How will I vote if the list is wrong?” said Bappa Ghosh, an auto-rickshaw driver from Kolkata’s Maniktala.

In Purba Medinipur district's Haldia, Rekha Mondal said: “My name was fixed last week after Form 7. The glitch erased everything. We poor women run homes, now (we must) run for papers.”