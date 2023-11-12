Voters oblivious to risks of a govt 'of the few, by the few and for the few’

The lust for power of the BJP and the RSS, ironically, is quite contrary to lord Rama’s renunciation of power, quipped Marathi journalist and commentator Raju Parulekar in a conversation with YouTuber Sohit Mishra this week. It is therefore quite a paradox for the BJP to ask for votes in the name of lord Rama, he said.

One of the reasons why the Opposition stand no chance against the BJP in 2024, he explained, is because BJP is planning to dazzle people with a never-before spectacle at the inauguration of the Ram temple and thereafter. Voters, he suspects, will be overwhelmed and swept away by religious fervour and pride before the election, just as they were in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

The veteran political analyst goes on to make the following points to stress how important the 2024 general election will however be for India and Indians. His parting shot to voters, ‘If you vote for democracy, you will be voting for your future; but if you vote for religion, be prepared to pay the price’.

1. BJP does not need allies or the NDA alliance to win the election in 2024. The alliance is there to merely tell the world that BJP does have allies, that it is fighting a free and fair election so that domestic and international opinion can be satisfied about its democratic intent.