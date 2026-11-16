Walmik Karad’s son loses arms licence over firearm display, threat complaint

Beed authorities have revoked Sushil Karad’s arms licence following a complaint of assault and threats involving a firearm.

Collector Vivek Johnson cited breaches of licence conditions and concerns over public safety.

Sushil’s father, Walmik Karad, is a close associate of former minister Dhananjay Munde and an accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

The Beed district administration has cancelled the arms licence of Sushil Karad, son of Walmik Karad, following a police complaint accusing him of assaulting a man and threatening to kill him with a firearm.

Collector Vivek Johnson issued the cancellation order under Section 17 of the Arms Act, 1959, officials said on Monday. The action followed an FIR registered on 30 October and the circulation of a video showing Sushil with a weapon tucked into his waistband.

The licence had been issued by the Collector’s office in 2020.

According to officials, a woman approached Parli City police accusing Sushil of assaulting her husband, displaying a gun and issuing a death threat.

In his order, Johnson said the public display of a firearm breached the conditions governing the licence. Such conduct could intimidate residents, disturb public peace and create a risk of the weapon being misused, the order noted.

The administrative action brings renewed attention to a family whose political connections have faced intense scrutiny since the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.