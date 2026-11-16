Walmik Karad’s son loses arms licence over firearm display, threat complaint
Action in Beed follows FIR and viral video, against the backdrop of scrutiny of the Karad family’s links with Dhananjay Munde
Beed authorities have revoked Sushil Karad’s arms licence following a complaint of assault and threats involving a firearm.
Collector Vivek Johnson cited breaches of licence conditions and concerns over public safety.
Sushil’s father, Walmik Karad, is a close associate of former minister Dhananjay Munde and an accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.
The Beed district administration has cancelled the arms licence of Sushil Karad, son of Walmik Karad, following a police complaint accusing him of assaulting a man and threatening to kill him with a firearm.
Collector Vivek Johnson issued the cancellation order under Section 17 of the Arms Act, 1959, officials said on Monday. The action followed an FIR registered on 30 October and the circulation of a video showing Sushil with a weapon tucked into his waistband.
The licence had been issued by the Collector’s office in 2020.
According to officials, a woman approached Parli City police accusing Sushil of assaulting her husband, displaying a gun and issuing a death threat.
In his order, Johnson said the public display of a firearm breached the conditions governing the licence. Such conduct could intimidate residents, disturb public peace and create a risk of the weapon being misused, the order noted.
The administrative action brings renewed attention to a family whose political connections have faced intense scrutiny since the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Walmik Karad, a longstanding associate of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, built considerable influence in Parli through local politics and his role in Munde’s political organisation. His association with the Munde family stretches back decades, beginning with work for the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde before he became closely aligned with Dhananjay.
A former municipal representative, Karad became an important organiser in Dhananjay Munde’s constituency, handling political mobilisation and local affairs. That influence explains why the criminal proceedings against him developed into a wider controversy over political patronage and accountability in Beed.
Deshmukh was abducted and killed on 9 December 2024. Investigators linked the killing to his intervention against an attempt to extort money from a wind energy company operating in the district. Karad was initially arrested in the related extortion case and subsequently charged in connection with the murder.
The case generated pressure on Munde from both the Opposition and leaders within the ruling alliance, who demanded his resignation because of his proximity to Karad. Munde stepped down as Maharashtra’s food and civil supplies minister on 4 March 2025.
The proceedings against Sushil concern a separate complaint. The Collector’s order rests on his alleged conduct with the firearm and the administration’s assessment that allowing him to retain the licence posed a threat to public peace and safety.
With PTI inputs