WB panchayat elections re-polling begin on a comparatively peaceful note

Re-polling in 696 booths scattered over 19 districts for West Bengal panchayat elections was progressing on a peaceful note barring sporadic incidents of violence on Monday.

The polling percentage was recorded at 30.54 per cent till 1 p.m, as per information provided by the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC).

At Nadia, the local villagers blocked roads in protests after they were allegedly stopped by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists from voting this morning.

A Trinamool Congress youth leader was severely thrashed by the protesting villages and his motorcycle was vandalised. Later, the police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.