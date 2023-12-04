We will definitely introspect, says Congress gen secy KC Venugopal on assembly polls results

A day after the assembly polls results came out, the Congress on Monday said it will introspect what happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan as it had hoped of winning these states.

Congress general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said the party will also look into "complaints" of INDIA bloc partners, adding, some of them may be genuine and may require necessary corrective measures, which will be taken.

His remarks came a day after the BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, handing a shattering defeat to the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make the scoreboard 3-1 in the latest round of Assembly elections -- billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.