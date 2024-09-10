We will think of scrapping reservation when India is fair place: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which is not the case right now, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, 9 September.

Rahul Gandhi made these remarks while talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University.

“We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place,” Rahul Gandhi told students at the university in Washington in response to a question on reservation and how long it would continue.

“When you look at the financial numbers, then tribals get 10 paise out of 100 rupees; Dalits get 5 rupees out of 100 rupees, and OBCs get a similar number. The fact of the matter is that they're not getting participation," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The problem is that 90 per cent of India is not able to play. Go through the list of every single business leader in India. I've done it. Show me the tribal name. Show me the Dalit name. Show me the OBC name. Out of the top 200, I think there's one OBC. They're 50 per cent of India. But we're not treating the symptom,” he said.

“That's the problem. Now, it (reservation) is not the only tool. There are other tools,” he said.