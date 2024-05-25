We will waive farmers' debt after INDIA bloc comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday assured farmers that on coming to power, the INDIA bloc government will waive farmers' debt. He also spoke about giving a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

Addressing his first poll rally in Punjab in support of Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Gandhi said these elections are not ordinary.

He hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that in the last 10 years, PM Modi did nothing for the farmers of the country.

"But you were attacked and they brought three black laws," he said while referring to the now-repealed farm laws.

When farmers of the country protested against the farm laws, they were called "terrorists", he said.

He also lashed out at the BJP, alleging that it will change the Constitution if it wins the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"In this election, Narendra Modi ji and BJP senior leaders are attacking the Constitution. For the first time in the history of independent India, their party leaders have openly said they will change, scrap, finish and throw the Constitution if they win the election," the former Congress president said.