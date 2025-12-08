A weak PM looking to Vande Mataram as a diversion: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

No debate is possible on the national song, and yet, Parliament is debating the issue as of today, 8 December 2025. Parliament should have been discussing issues like pollution in our cities, unemployment among our youth, and inflation; instead, it is wasting its valuable time in discussing why only the first few stanzas of a 150-year-old poem was accepted as our national song and not the rest.

This was the core of Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address in the Lok Sabha today, during a debate on the national song Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s and first published as part of his Bengali novel Anandamath in 1882.

“Let me remind people that even our national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) is only part of a much longer poem,” Priyanka also said as part of her speech, which was one of those in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opening address on the debate.

The only reasons for the debate on Vande Mataram, the Congress MP from Wayanad said, were that there is an upcoming Assembly election in West Bengal, and PM Modi wants to "divert people’s attention from the failures of his governance" by bringing allegations against those who sacrificed themselves for India's independence.

"This is not the same confident Narendra Modi that we we saw earlier. His aura has taken a hit, his confidence is shaken and he badly needs a diversion because his policies have been disastrous for the country and people are not happy," she added.