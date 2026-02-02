In black, Mamata meets CEC with ‘SIR-affected’ families, seeks halt to roll revision

Wearing black shawls as a mark of protest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with families allegedly affected by the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal.

The meeting followed the Election Commission granting time to Banerjee last week after she demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing revision exercise.

Banerjee, who arrived in the national capital on Sunday, was accompanied by Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, the latter also being an advocate.

Addressing reporters earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged that people from West Bengal had come to Delhi to raise their grievances before the Election Commission but were being “threatened”. She also questioned the heavy police deployment outside Banga Bhawan, the state’s official residence in the capital.