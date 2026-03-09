West Asia conflict: Oppn MPs protest in Parliament complex, seek full debate
Kharge urges government to present a contingency plan to protect energy security, support traders, diversify exports and curb price hikes
Opposition MPs on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament House complex, demanding a full-fledged discussion on the escalating West Asia conflict and accusing the government of maintaining “silence” on critical issues arising from the crisis.
The protest was led by Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He was joined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and several other opposition leaders.
Earlier in the day, floor leaders of various Opposition parties met in Kharge’s chamber in Parliament House to discuss their strategy for the second half of the Budget Session of the Indian Parliament. Among those present at the meeting were Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Dayanidhi Maran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), among others.
In a post on X, Kharge said that as Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget session, the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran has “reached our backyard”, making it imperative for Parliament to hold a detailed discussion on the geopolitical crisis.
“A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution. We need to collectively take the nation into confidence,” he said. Kharge also urged the government to present a detailed contingency plan to safeguard India’s energy security, assist traders, diversify export supply chains and prevent price hikes affecting citizens.
Later, several Opposition MPs gathered near the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest, raising slogans against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They held a large banner that read: “Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership — not silence.”
Apart from Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, Sagarika Ghose of the All India Trinamool Congress also participated in the protest. Opposition leaders reiterated their demand for a comprehensive debate in Parliament on the implications of the West Asia crisis for India.
With PTI inputs
