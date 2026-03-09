West Asia conflict: Oppn MPs protest in Parliament complex, seek full debate

Opposition MPs on Monday staged a protest in the Parliament House complex, demanding a full-fledged discussion on the escalating West Asia conflict and accusing the government of maintaining “silence” on critical issues arising from the crisis.

The protest was led by Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Indian National Congress and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He was joined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and several other opposition leaders.

Earlier in the day, floor leaders of various Opposition parties met in Kharge’s chamber in Parliament House to discuss their strategy for the second half of the Budget Session of the Indian Parliament. Among those present at the meeting were Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Dayanidhi Maran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), among others.