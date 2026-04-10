West Bengal: AJUP–AIMIM tie collapses after video of alleged BJP deal

The statement marked a dramatic collapse of an understanding unveiled with much fanfare in Kolkata on 25 March, when Owaisi and Kabir projected their partnership as a new political platform for Muslims disillusioned with both the TMC and the Left-Congress combine.

At the time, Owaisi had described Kabir as his “younger brother” and said AIMIM was not seeking many seats in Bengal but had come to support him. Kabir had responded by calling the Hyderabad MP his “elder brother” and announced plans for 20 joint rallies across the state.

The first of those rallies was held in Murshidabad's district headquarters Berhampore on 1 April, with a concluding event planned in Kolkata. Instead, the alliance unravelled before it could gather momentum.

The immediate trigger was a purported 19-minute video circulated by the TMC on Thursday, which it claimed showed Kabir referring to a secret understanding with the BJP.

In the video, whose authenticity PTI could not independently verify, a person resembling Kabir was purportedly heard claiming proximity with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The individual was also heard saying he was prepared to go to “any extent” to remove Mamata Banerjee from power and had received Rs 200 crore in advance as part of a larger Rs 1,000 crore arrangement.

The TMC used the clip to allege that Kabir’s anti-Mamata plank and attempt to build a Muslim political front were part of a covert BJP strategy to split minority votes in key districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Birbhum.

The BJP moved quickly to distance itself from Kabir. Addressing a press conference after releasing the party’s manifesto for the Bengal polls, Shah accused Mamata Banerjee’s party of manufacturing political conspiracies.

“You do not know Mamata Banerjee’s capabilities. She can make 2,000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the North Pole and the South Pole. We can never be together,” Shah said. “We would rather sit in the opposition for 20 years than sit with those who talk about building a Babri Masjid in Bengal.”

Kabir denied the allegations, describing the video as fabricated and generated through artificial intelligence. “I have not entered into any agreement with anyone. The clip circulated by the Trinamool Congress does not show who was sitting across from me or in what context the remarks were made,” he said.