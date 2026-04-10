West Bengal: AJUP–AIMIM tie collapses after video of alleged BJP deal
Owaisi’s party snaps ties with Humayun Kabir after purported clip suggests covert BJP link to split minority vote
The fledgling alliance between Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM collapsed on Friday, barely 10 days after it was stitched together, after a purported video surfaced in which a person resembling Kabir was allegedly heard talking about a multi-crore deal with the BJP to dislodge the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
As the controversy escalated, Union home minister Amit Shah rejected suggestions of any BJP link with Kabir, saying the suspended TMC leader and the BJP were “like the North Pole and the South Pole” and could never be together.
Kabir, meanwhile, insisted that AIMIM’s decision to snap ties would have no bearing on his party’s prospects and declared that AJUP would now fight the Assembly elections alone. “I did not build my party depending on Owaisi. The fight I have started will continue, and I will not step back,” Kabir said during a live interaction on social media.
The break-up came after AIMIM announced on X that it was withdrawing from its alliance with Kabir’s party and would contest the West Bengal elections independently.
“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question,” the party said. “As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. We will be contesting the Bengal elections independently and will have no alliance with any party going forward.”
The statement marked a dramatic collapse of an understanding unveiled with much fanfare in Kolkata on 25 March, when Owaisi and Kabir projected their partnership as a new political platform for Muslims disillusioned with both the TMC and the Left-Congress combine.
At the time, Owaisi had described Kabir as his “younger brother” and said AIMIM was not seeking many seats in Bengal but had come to support him. Kabir had responded by calling the Hyderabad MP his “elder brother” and announced plans for 20 joint rallies across the state.
The first of those rallies was held in Murshidabad's district headquarters Berhampore on 1 April, with a concluding event planned in Kolkata. Instead, the alliance unravelled before it could gather momentum.
The immediate trigger was a purported 19-minute video circulated by the TMC on Thursday, which it claimed showed Kabir referring to a secret understanding with the BJP.
In the video, whose authenticity PTI could not independently verify, a person resembling Kabir was purportedly heard claiming proximity with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The individual was also heard saying he was prepared to go to “any extent” to remove Mamata Banerjee from power and had received Rs 200 crore in advance as part of a larger Rs 1,000 crore arrangement.
The TMC used the clip to allege that Kabir’s anti-Mamata plank and attempt to build a Muslim political front were part of a covert BJP strategy to split minority votes in key districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Birbhum.
The BJP moved quickly to distance itself from Kabir. Addressing a press conference after releasing the party’s manifesto for the Bengal polls, Shah accused Mamata Banerjee’s party of manufacturing political conspiracies.
“You do not know Mamata Banerjee’s capabilities. She can make 2,000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the North Pole and the South Pole. We can never be together,” Shah said. “We would rather sit in the opposition for 20 years than sit with those who talk about building a Babri Masjid in Bengal.”
Kabir denied the allegations, describing the video as fabricated and generated through artificial intelligence. “I have not entered into any agreement with anyone. The clip circulated by the Trinamool Congress does not show who was sitting across from me or in what context the remarks were made,” he said.
He also sought to counter the ruling party’s allegations by referring to the Narada sting case. “Firhad Hakim and Sougata Roy were seen taking money in the Narada videos. What happened to that case?” Kabir asked.
Kabir had on Thursday threatened legal action against TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and minister Firhad Hakim if they failed to substantiate the allegation of a multi-crore deal.
Even as he dismissed the controversy, Kabir made clear that he would continue his electoral campaign. “I was born alone and will fight alone. I will not retreat from the battle I have begun,” he said.
He claimed AJUP would contest 182 seats and maintained that his movement was not dependent on any larger party.
On the now-defunct alliance, Kabir said he had initially agreed to leave two seats in Murshidabad for AIMIM and later conceded two more after Owaisi sought additional space.
He nevertheless maintained that AJUP remained strong in Muslim-majority pockets and claimed the party could perform well in constituencies such as Raghunathganj, Suti, Naoda and Lalbagh, adding that AJUP could win nearly 100 of Bengal’s 294 seats.
AIMIM, meanwhile, indicated that it would press ahead independently. Its leader Imran Solanki said the party would contest 11 seats, nine of them in the first phase. “Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them,” AIMIM said. “Our policy is to ensure that marginalised communities have an independent political voice.”
With PTI inputs
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