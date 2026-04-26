Bengal phase 2 polls: Raids, Central deployment and rising tension

Just days before the second phase of West Bengal’s Assembly elections on 29 April, Kolkata’s political atmosphere has turned palpably tense. Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have stepped up activity with high-profile raids, while the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed large numbers of Central forces and personnel. The ECI also held a meeting today, 26 April in Kolkata with police observers and DEOs of districts going to polls on 29 April.

Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders allege this reflects a coordinated BJP effort to tilt the polls, a charge the BJP rejects, maintaining that agencies are simply enforcing the law. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold a roadshow in north Kolkata today, the timing has drawn heightened scrutiny and political speculation.

The latest developments began on Sunday morning, when ED teams carried out searches at three locations in Kolkata, including Anandapur and Alipore. The raids are linked to a money-laundering probe involving fugitive history sheeter Biswajit Poddar, also known as ‘Sona Pappu’, who has been associated with illegal activities in areas such as Kasba and Ballygunge.

According to sources, investigators are examining financial links involving two businessmen believed to be close to recently arrested Joy Kamdar. Kamdar is reportedly providing information on alleged proceeds from land-related crimes and extortion being routed through intermediaries.

Officials said documents and digital evidence were seized, and further action may follow. Earlier this month, the ED had also searched the residence of a senior Kolkata Police officer in connection with the same network.

The TMC has criticised the raids as politically motivated, arguing that Central agencies are being used selectively ahead of polling. Party leaders point to social media videos released by the absconding Poddar as adding a provocative dimension to the case.