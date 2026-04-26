Bengal phase 2 polls: Raids, Central deployment and rising tension
Central agencies and ECI steps draw scrutiny as parties trade charges ahead of 29 April polls
Just days before the second phase of West Bengal’s Assembly elections on 29 April, Kolkata’s political atmosphere has turned palpably tense. Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have stepped up activity with high-profile raids, while the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed large numbers of Central forces and personnel. The ECI also held a meeting today, 26 April in Kolkata with police observers and DEOs of districts going to polls on 29 April.
Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders allege this reflects a coordinated BJP effort to tilt the polls, a charge the BJP rejects, maintaining that agencies are simply enforcing the law. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold a roadshow in north Kolkata today, the timing has drawn heightened scrutiny and political speculation.
The latest developments began on Sunday morning, when ED teams carried out searches at three locations in Kolkata, including Anandapur and Alipore. The raids are linked to a money-laundering probe involving fugitive history sheeter Biswajit Poddar, also known as ‘Sona Pappu’, who has been associated with illegal activities in areas such as Kasba and Ballygunge.
According to sources, investigators are examining financial links involving two businessmen believed to be close to recently arrested Joy Kamdar. Kamdar is reportedly providing information on alleged proceeds from land-related crimes and extortion being routed through intermediaries.
Officials said documents and digital evidence were seized, and further action may follow. Earlier this month, the ED had also searched the residence of a senior Kolkata Police officer in connection with the same network.
The TMC has criticised the raids as politically motivated, arguing that Central agencies are being used selectively ahead of polling. Party leaders point to social media videos released by the absconding Poddar as adding a provocative dimension to the case.
The BJP, however, maintains that investigative processes cannot be suspended during elections and rejects allegations of political interference. The proximity of the raids to the prime minister’s visit has nonetheless intensified debate over their timing and potential electoral impact.
Alongside these developments, the ECI has undertaken extensive logistical measures for the second phase of polling across seven districts. To address a shortage of polling personnel, more than 17,000 Central government employees — many redeployed from phase one districts — have been assigned duties such as presiding and polling officers.
South 24 Parganas has been allocated 6,620 personnel, followed by North 24 Parganas with 5,680, with additional deployments across Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and other districts. The use of a large number of non-local personnel in such roles is being seen by some observers as a highly unusual step in the state’s electoral process.
Representatives of employee groups, including Swapan Mandal of the Votekarmi Aikya Mancha, have questioned the decision, asking why state government staff were not utilised more extensively. The TMC has echoed these concerns, suggesting the move could influence booth-level management. The ECI, however, has stated that the redeployment is driven by administrative necessity and aimed at ensuring impartiality.
Security arrangements have also been significantly expanded, particularly in areas identified as sensitive, including Kolkata, Purba Bardhaman and Hooghly Rural. Kolkata Police has deployed 229 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), along with 57 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and 57 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), the highest concentration in the state. Purba Bardhaman has 228 QRTs, while Hooghly Rural has 204. Each FST and SST includes central forces and a state police sub-inspector, with GPS tracking to enable rapid deployment.
Separately, a raid at a Salt Lake guest house — initiated following a complaint by TMC leader and minister Sujit Bose — resulted in the detention of eight individuals described by police as “outsiders” from Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Three were subsequently detained for questioning. The BJP has not issued a formal response on the matter.
At a recent review meeting in Barrackpore, the state's chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal indicated that more Central forces would be deployed in phase two than in the first phase, with the stated objective of ensuring peaceful polling. However, in the current political climate, these measures have been interpreted differently by competing parties. The TMC alleges that the BJP is attempting to influence the electoral environment through institutional pressure, while the BJP argues that stricter enforcement is necessary to curb criminal elements.
Observers point to a convergence of developments — agency action in politically sensitive areas, expanded central deployment, and intensified campaigning — as shaping the run-up to polling. Political analyst Sujit Chatterjee described the situation as “pressure cooker politics”, adding, “Central might crushes state machinery, tilting fear towards BJP”.
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